News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Seen IAF's Garuds In Action?

Seen IAF's Garuds In Action?

By REDIFF NEWS
December 23, 2022 10:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Almost 19 years ago, in February 2004, the Indian Air Force raised a commando force to protect vital IAF installations and for counter terrorist operations.

The first batch of Garuds consisted of 62 air commandos who were posted at sensitive IAF stations to protect them against terrorist attacks.

Since then, the Garuds have distinguished themselves in operations against terrorists, with one of them -- Jyoti Prakash Nirala, a Garud commando who laid down his life while gunning down two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir -- being posthumously conferred with the Ashok Chakra, the highest peacetime military decoration at the Republic Day parade in 2018.

On Thursday, December 22, 2022, the Garuds displayed what they are capable of during a drill at the Garud Regimental Training Centre in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

 

IMAGE: Garud commandos in action during training at the Garud Regimental Training Centre in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
President awards Garud commando killed in J-K with Ashok Chakra
President awards Garud commando killed in J-K with Ashok Chakra
Why IAF needs planes like this for anti-terror ops
Why IAF needs planes like this for anti-terror ops
Quick Response Team was waiting for the terrorists
Quick Response Team was waiting for the terrorists
Why does China have Covid surge and not India?
Why does China have Covid surge and not India?
Life insurance: 'Persistency ratio must improve'
Life insurance: 'Persistency ratio must improve'
COVID-19 Surges In China
COVID-19 Surges In China
MPC members voiced different views on interest rate
MPC members voiced different views on interest rate
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ashok Chakra to Garud commando who laid down life in J-K

Ashok Chakra to Garud commando who laid down life in J-K

2 IAF commandos, 2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

2 IAF commandos, 2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances