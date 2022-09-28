News
Rediff.com  » News » Yamuna Breaches Warning Level

Yamuna Breaches Warning Level

By Rediff News Bureau
September 28, 2022 07:37 IST
The Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark on Tuesday afternoon.

The river's water level reached 206.30 metres, this happened after the national capital received rainfall for three consecutive days.

The danger mark of the Yamuna river is 205.33 metres.

An evacuation alert has been declared for people living in low-lying areas near the Yamuna banks in Delhi. They are home to around 37,000 people.

Incessant rains have battered parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and north Uttar Pradesh over the last few days.

The catchment of the Yamuna river system covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

 

IMAGE: The swollen Yamuna river near the Signature Bridge in New Delhi. Photograph: Sachin Saini/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man residing in the floodplains of the Yamuna shifts his belongings after a rise in the water level of the river. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A resident at her shanty in a flooded low lying area as the water levels of the Yamuna crosses the danger mark. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: People ride on a buffalo cart as they move through a flooded low-lying area in Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A woman sits on a wooden table in a flooded low-lying area in Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Shanties partially submerged in a flooded low-lying area in Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People with their belongings in makeshift shanties in Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Floodwater enters low-lying areas in Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People move through a flooded low-lying area in Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Floodwater enters low-lying areas in Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
