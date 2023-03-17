News
Rediff.com  » News » When Russian Su-27 Collided With US Drone

When Russian Su-27 Collided With US Drone

By REDIFF NEWS
March 17, 2023 12:22 IST
On Tuesday, March 14, a Russian Su-27 jet collided with a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea.

Photographs released by the Pentagon show the Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 Reaper drone and releasing fuel as it passes.

Dumping the fuel appeared to be aimed at blinding the drone's optical instruments to drive it from the area.

 

IMAGE: The Russian military aircraft dumps fuel while flying towards a US Air Force intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft, also known as the 'Reaper' drone, over the Black Sea. Photograph: US European Command/The Pentagon/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Su-27 military aircraft can be seen dumping fuel. Photograph: US European Command/The Pentagon/Handout via Reuters

 

Photograph: US European Command/The Pentagon/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Fuel dumped by the Su-27 miltary aircraft is seen by a Reaper drone. Photograph: US European Command/The Pentagon/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of a damaged prop of the US drone. Photograph: US European Command/The Pentagon/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Russian Su-27 military aircraft flies close to the US drone over the Black Sea. Photograph: US European Command/The Pentagon/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Interrupted signal glitch obscures footage during an intercept by the Russian Su-27 recorded by the US Reaper drone/ Photograph: US European Command/The Pentagon/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A map of the encounter is seen in this illustration. Photograph: US Department of Defense/Handout via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
