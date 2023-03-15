News
Russia's Su-27 fighter plane collides with US drone over Black Sea

Russia's Su-27 fighter plane collides with US drone over Black Sea

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 15, 2023 00:34 IST
A Russian Su-27 jet collided with a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea Tuesday, a US defence official told Fox News.

IMAGE: Russia's Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters. Photograph: Maxim Zmeyev/Reuters

It was one of two Su-27s flying. This happened in international airspace over international waters.

 

The propeller to the drone was damaged and the drone landed in the Black Sea, west of Crimea, the US defence official says, Fox News reported.

The Russian Su-27 was headed toward Crimea and landed there after this incident, the official says.

It is unknown if there was any damage to the Su-27.

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
