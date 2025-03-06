HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Waiting for return of stolen part of Kashmir': Jaishankar's sharp reply to Pak scribe

'Waiting for return of stolen part of Kashmir': Jaishankar's sharp reply to Pak scribe

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 06, 2025 13:15 IST

x

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar shuts down a Pakistani journalist after he posed on Kashmir.

During a session titled 'India's rise and role in the world' at the Chatham House think tank in London, the journalist, while posing his question, claimed he would make Jaishankar 'little nervous' and accused India of 'illegally occupying Kashmir'.

He further stated that 'Kashmiris are up in arms' and alleged that 'India has stationed one million troops to control seven million Kashmiris', before asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi could use his friendship with United States President Donald Trump to resolve the Kashmir issue.

 

Responding to the question, the minister stated, "Removing Article 370 was step number one, restoring growth and economic activity and social justice in Kashmir was step number two, and holding elections with a very high turnout was step number three.

"I think the part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir which is under illegal Pakistani occupation. When that is done, I assure you Kashmir will be solved," he added.

WATCH Jaishankar's sharp reply 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'PoK part of India, physical jurisdiction soon'
'PoK part of India, physical jurisdiction soon'
'Consequence of...': India reacts to protests in PoK
'Consequence of...': India reacts to protests in PoK
'Encroached by Pak Army', PoK temple seeks Indian help
'Encroached by Pak Army', PoK temple seeks Indian help
If we ever talk to Pak, it will be on PoK: Rajnath
If we ever talk to Pak, it will be on PoK: Rajnath
In Kashmir, Rajnath talks about 'goal to reach PoK'
In Kashmir, Rajnath talks about 'goal to reach PoK'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Green Keema: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Countries PM Narendra Modi Has Not Visited

webstory image 3

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

VIDEOS

S Jaishankar shuts down Pak journalist's 'nervous' question on Kashmir issue4:51

S Jaishankar shuts down Pak journalist's 'nervous'...

Modi joins local artists as they perform folk dance in Mukhwa1:20

Modi joins local artists as they perform folk dance in...

Nora blooms better than any garden in a gorgeous floral dress1:06

Nora blooms better than any garden in a gorgeous floral...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD