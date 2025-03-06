'Waiting for return of stolen part of Kashmir': Jaishankar's sharp reply to Pak scribe

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar shuts down a Pakistani journalist after he posed on Kashmir.

During a session titled 'India's rise and role in the world' at the Chatham House think tank in London, the journalist, while posing his question, claimed he would make Jaishankar 'little nervous' and accused India of 'illegally occupying Kashmir'.

He further stated that 'Kashmiris are up in arms' and alleged that 'India has stationed one million troops to control seven million Kashmiris', before asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi could use his friendship with United States President Donald Trump to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Responding to the question, the minister stated, "Removing Article 370 was step number one, restoring growth and economic activity and social justice in Kashmir was step number two, and holding elections with a very high turnout was step number three.

"I think the part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir which is under illegal Pakistani occupation. When that is done, I assure you Kashmir will be solved," he added.

