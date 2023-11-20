SEE: Israel shows clip of hostages taken to Gaza hospital

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has shared a footage of Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital that apparently shows hostages taken by Hamas attackers being brought to the hospital.

The footage, appears to be from the morning of October 7, when Hamas carried out a surprise attack on Israel, killing hundreds and taking several hostages.

In the accompanying caption with the footage the IDF posted on X, it said, 'This is documentation from Shifa Hospital from the day of the massacre, October 7, 2023, between the hours of 10.42 am and 11.01 am in which hostages, a Nepalese civilian and a Thai civilian, were abducted from Israeli territory are seen surrounded by armed Hamas terrorists.'

'One of the hostages is injured and is being carried on a hospital bed and the other is walking. These findings prove that the Hamas terrorist organisation used the Shifa Hospital complex on the day of the October 7 Massacre as terrorist infrastructure,' it said.