News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SEE: Israel shows clip of hostages taken to Gaza hospital

SEE: Israel shows clip of hostages taken to Gaza hospital

November 20, 2023 12:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has shared a footage of Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital that apparently shows hostages taken by Hamas attackers being brought to the hospital.

The footage, appears to be from the morning of October 7, when Hamas carried out a surprise attack on Israel, killing hundreds and taking several hostages.

 

In the accompanying caption with the footage the IDF posted on X, it said, 'This is documentation from Shifa Hospital from the day of the massacre, October 7, 2023, between the hours of 10.42 am and 11.01 am in which hostages, a Nepalese civilian and a Thai civilian, were abducted from Israeli territory are seen surrounded by armed Hamas terrorists.'

'One of the hostages is injured and is being carried on a hospital bed and the other is walking. These findings prove that the Hamas terrorist organisation used the Shifa Hospital complex on the day of the October 7 Massacre as terrorist infrastructure,' it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
Israel raids refugee camps in West Bank, 28 held
Israel raids refugee camps in West Bank, 28 held
'This Fight Is Against Terrorism'
'This Fight Is Against Terrorism'
'Hamas Will Be Taught A Lesson It Won't Forget'
'Hamas Will Be Taught A Lesson It Won't Forget'
'Hard for me not to believe in miracles'
'Hard for me not to believe in miracles'
Kohli Gifts Maxi His India Jersey
Kohli Gifts Maxi His India Jersey
Katrina, Kiara, Ananya Party Together
Katrina, Kiara, Ananya Party Together
Can A Man Love 2 Women At The Same Time?
Can A Man Love 2 Women At The Same Time?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Israel says Houthis have hijacked India-bound vessel

Israel says Houthis have hijacked India-bound vessel

'Israel has a right to defend itself!'

'Israel has a right to defend itself!'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances