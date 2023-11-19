News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Israel raids refugee camps in West Bank, 28 Palestinians held

Israel raids refugee camps in West Bank, 28 Palestinians held

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 19, 2023 21:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Israel Defence Forces carried out two 'brigade-level' raids in the West Bank's Jenin refugee camp and Balata refugee camp on Sunday and detained suspects and seized weapons, The Times of Israel reported.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers take cover during a siren near the northern Gaza border, in southern Israel, on November 19, 2023. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Moreover, 38 wanted Palestinians were arrested in overnight raids, including some 20 in Jenin and Balata, the IDF said.

Adding to that, the IDF stated that the troops clashed with Palestinian gunmen in both camps.

 

According to the IDF, the troops seized several firearms and explosive devices in Balata, reported The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, in Jenin, troops found and destroyed a cache of explosive devices near a mosque and three command rooms and seized several firearms.

Additionally, troops also clashed with the Palestinian rioters in the West Bank village of Tamun, near Tubas, and in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem, according to The Times of Israel.

Moreover, according to Palestinian media, one Palestinian was killed in Jenin and a second in Dheisheh.

The Israel-Hamas war has entered its 44th day following the October 7 attack on Israel.

Since October 7, according to the IDF, troops have arrested some 1,800 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank, including more than 1,100 affiliated with Hamas, reported The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, around 200 West Bank Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, and in some cases, settlers, since the first day of the attack.

Slightly more than three in four Palestinians have a positive view of Hamas in the wake of its October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, according to a survey by the Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD) research firm.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'Israel has a right to defend itself!'
'Israel has a right to defend itself!'
'Netanyahu cannot eradicate Hamas'
'Netanyahu cannot eradicate Hamas'
'Netanyahu should be shot dead': Cong MP sparks row
'Netanyahu should be shot dead': Cong MP sparks row
Bibi says no deal as US cites bid to broker truce
Bibi says no deal as US cites bid to broker truce
PIX: Australia thump India to win 6th World Cup
PIX: Australia thump India to win 6th World Cup
MP Cong worker's death: Digvijaya ends protest
MP Cong worker's death: Digvijaya ends protest
Starc reveals Australia's strategy for Ahmedabad pitch
Starc reveals Australia's strategy for Ahmedabad pitch
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Hamas Will Be Taught A Lesson It Won't Forget'

'Hamas Will Be Taught A Lesson It Won't Forget'

'This Fight Is Against Terrorism'

'This Fight Is Against Terrorism'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances