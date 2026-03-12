SEE: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis

The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9.

Key Points The Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax reached Mumbai Port, becoming the first India-bound vessel to cross the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran–US conflict began.

The tanker carried 1,35,335 metric tonnes of Saudi crude loaded from Ras Tanura Port.

The vessel temporarily switched off its AIS tracking system while navigating the high-risk Strait of Hormuz.

The crude will be supplied to refineries in Mahul, eastern Mumbai, with unloading expected to take about 36 hours.

28 Indian-flagged ships with nearly 800 Indian seafarers are currently operating in the Persian Gulf region, with authorities closely monitoring their safety.

A Shenlong Suezmax, a Liberia-flagged tanker carrying Saudi crude, has reached Mumbai Port, becoming the first India-bound vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran-United States conflict began.

The tanker loaded crude from Ras Tanura Port in Saudi Arabia on March 1 and departed on March 3.

Maritime tracking data showed the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on March 8 before it temporarily went off tracking systems.

The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9.

The AIS is a mandatory maritime VHF radio system that automatically broadcasts a ship's identity, position, speed, and course to nearby vessels and shore stations to prevent collisions and improve navigation.

The vessel docked at Mumbai Port at 1 pm on Wednesday and was berthed at Jawahar Dweep at 6.06 pm.

It is carrying 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil, which will be supplied to refineries in Mahul, eastern Mumbai.

The crude discharge process is expected to take around 36 hours.

IRGC warns ships seeking to sail through Hormuz

The tanker is owned by Shenlong Shipping Ltd and managed by Dynacom Tanker Management Ltd of Athens.

The ship has 29 crew members, including Indian, Pakistani, and Filipino nationals, and is captained by an Indian.

Earlier, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Naval Force said vessels seeking to sail through the Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran’s approval or risk being targeted.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said two ships that ignored Iran's warnings were targeted in the strait on Wednesday.

'Any vessel intending to pass must obtain permission from Iran,' the Iranian general said in a post on X.

Why is Strait of Hormuz crucial

According to Iranian state media, Tehran has intensified restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, though it has indicated that vessels not serving the interests of the United States and Israel may pass safely.

More than 20 million barrels of crude oil pass daily through the narrow channel separating the Iranian coast from Oman, accounting for roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and nearly a quarter of all seaborne oil trade.

Meanwhile, India's Shipping Ministry said 28 Indian-flagged vessels are currently operating in the Persian Gulf region.

Of these, 24 vessels west of the Strait of Hormuz carry 677 Indian seafarers, while four vessels east of the strait have 101 Indian seafarers onboard.

The ministry said their safety is being actively monitored.

A 24-hour control room has been operational in the ministry and the Directorate General of Shipping since February 28, 2026, to track developments and coordinate assistance for Indian seafarers.