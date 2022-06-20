Tight security for Bharat Bandh

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Bharat Bandh called to protest the Agnipath Scheme, June 20, 2022.
IMAGE: Schools in Jharkhand were shut and security personnel were deployed throughout the state.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter
IMAGE: Security personnel were deployed at Howrah station, Howrah Bridge, Santragachi junction, Shalimar railway station and other locations in West Bengal.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter
IMAGE: Security personnel in Howrah.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter
IMAGE: Security personnel deployed at Dak Bungalow Chauraha in Patna.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter
IMAGE: Security at Man Singh Road in New Delhi ahead of the Congress protest against the enforcement directorate summons to Rahul Gandhi.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter
IMAGE: Traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi police check vehicles.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter
IMAGE: Passengers at Gorakhpur railway station stranded after trains were cancelled.
'Have been waiting for 3-4 hours. When we checked train status last night, it didn't say cancellation, but on reaching here we found out about it,' one passenger said.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter
IMAGE: Security deployed at Vijayawada Junction railway station.
Photograph: ANI/Twitter
