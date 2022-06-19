News
35 WhatsApp groups banned for spreading fake news on Agnipath scheme

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 19, 2022 22:37 IST
As many as 35 WhatsApp groups that were allegedly spreading fake news about the Agnipath military recruitment scheme were on Sunday banned by the government, officials said.

IMAGE: Flames erupt from a train set on fire by protesters at Danapur railway station in Bihar, June 17, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move came amid violent protests against the scheme in different parts of the country since it was announced a few days ago.

As many as 35 WhatsApp groups were banned by the government for allegedly spreading fake news about the Agnipath scheme, the government officials said.

 

However, information about these groups or if any action has been initiated against their administrators was not immediately known.

Ruling out the rollback of the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme despite widespread protests, the three services of the military on Sunday came out with a broad schedule of enrolment under the new policy and asserted that it was aimed at bringing down the age profile of the armed forces.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
