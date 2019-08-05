Security on high alert following Art 370 decision

August 05, 2019 15:41 IST

All security forces formations in the country, specifically in Jammu and Kashmir, are on 'high alert' following the government revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

They said the Union home ministry has directed all Central Armed Police Forces and central security agencies to take "necessary precautions" and step up protection of their campuses and movements by issuing specific advisories.

"An advisory for remaining on a high alert mode has been issued to all the security forces across the country, especially for their units based in Jammu and Kashmir," a senior official said.

The ministry of home affairs alert is based on general inputs analysed after any important event.

The government has also told the state governments that "special care" should be taken of Jammu and Kashmir residents and students residing in their state.

"Adequate publicity may be given to the measures taken by state governments and Union Territory administration to inspired confidence in the sections concerned and to sensitise the public against any mischief or breach of peace," it said.

Suitable instructions should be issued to law enforcement agencies to maintain vigil against circulation of false, unverified news, rumours, and unscrupulous messages on social media aimed at disturbing peace and public tranquility and inciting violence and communal discord, it said.

A 'high alert' has alos been sounded in the Delhi metro network.

A fresh advisory has been issued, over an existing one, to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the mass-rapid rail network that runs across the National Capital Region, the security officials said.

Commuters will have to go through additional checks by the CISF personnel at many stations, the officials said.

The 'high alert' is based on non-specific inputs and it has been issued keeping in mind the latest developments in the Parliament on Jammu and Kashmir and the Independence Day celebrations slated for August 15, according to officials.

Additional CISF troops, counter-terror reaction teams and security gadgets have been inducted to ensure that passengers face the least hassles while getting frisked and that any emergency situation is responded too quickly, the officials said.

About 28 lakh commuters use over 220 stations of the Delhi Metro Rail Network daily to reach destinations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon.

The latest directive came after the government abolished Article 370 that gives special status on Jammu and Kashmir and also in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

On Monday, Union home minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha stating that Article 370, which allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own Constitution, will no longer be applicable.

Shah also moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.