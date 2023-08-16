'Secret meetings' between Pawars a matter of concern: Cong

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has said they not approve of meetings taking place "secretly" between Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and that it is a matter of concern for his party.

Sharad Pawar is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Shiv Sena-UBT, the Congress and the NCP, while his nephew Ajit Pawar split the Nationalist Congress Party last month to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government.

Asked by reporters on Tuesday about Pawar senior meeting his nephew in Pune on Saturday, Patole said, “It is a matter of concern for us and we do not approve of the meetings taking place between the Pawars secretly."

"However, this matter will be discussed by the top Congress leaders. The (opposition) INDIA alliance will also discuss it, so it would not be appropriate for me to discuss it further,” he said.

Patole said the Congress has decided to join hands with everyone who is willing to oppose the BJP.

"There is no grain of truth in the speculation that the Congress is thinking of contesting the Lok Sabha elections without taking Sharad Pawar along,” he stated.

Meanwhile, speaking in his hometown Baramati, Sharad Pawar said some people in the party have taken a different path, but "once they realise the situation, their stand may change."

"Whether they change their stand or not, we will not deviate from the path we have chosen,” he told the gathering.

“I have told Maharashtra (voters) to vote for someone. And now, I can not tell them to vote for someone whom we have opposed all along," he added.

Sharad Pawar announced he will be holding a public rally in Beed on Thursday.