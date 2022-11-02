News
Searches on The Wire: Editors Guild urges police to stay objective

Searches on The Wire: Editors Guild urges police to stay objective

Source: PTI
November 02, 2022 13:35 IST
The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday said it was extremely disturbed by the manner in which the Delhi police carried out searches and seizures at the homes of the editors of The Wire as well as their office and the newsroom.

IMAGE: Delhi police's crime branch conducts searches at the homes of editors of The Wire, New Delhi, October 31, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

"The haste with which the police searches were carried out at multiple locations, is excessive and disproportionate, and in the manner of a fishing and roving enquiry," the Guild said in a statement.

 

The Guild also urged the Delhi police to be objective and impartial in investigating all the complaints filed in this matter, and not use intimidatory tactics in disregard of democratic principles.

The Delhi police was acting on a complaint of criminal defamation filed by Bharatiya Janata Party functionary Amit Malviya against The Wire.

The Guild said as per a statement published by The Wire, the police personnel seized phones, computers, and iPads from homes of the journalists, as well as from the office, and no value of the digital devices was given in spite of requests made by them.

"This is a serious violation of procedures and rules of investigation. Moreover, digital devices of editors and journalists would have sensitive information pertaining to journalistic sources and stories under work, the confidentiality of which can be seriously compromised in such seizures," it said.

The Guild noted that The Wire has already admitted to serious lapses in their reporting on stories pertaining to Meta with references to Malviya.

"These lapses are condemnable and the reports based on wrong information have since been withdrawn by The Wire," it said.

The Guild said the police search and seizures were in violation of established rules and in intimidatory manner is also alarming.

It urged the law enforcement agencies to strictly adhere to rules of investigation in this matter, and to ensure that integrity of sensitive journalistic information is not violated and other on-going work of the news organisation is not obstructed. 

Source: PTI
 
