SC's big backing for free speech, quashes FIR against Congress MP

March 28, 2025 11:15 IST

Observing that freedom of speech and expression is an integral part of democracy, the Supreme Court on Friday quashed an FIR lodged by Gujarat Police against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi for allegedly posting an edited video of a provocative song.

IMAGE: Imran Pratapgarhi. Photograph: Imran Pratapgarhi/Twitter

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said it is the duty of court to protect the fundamental rights of citizens.

"Even if a large number of persons dislike the views expressed by another, the right of person to express the views must be respected and protected. Literature, including poetry, drama, films, satire and art, make the life of human beings more meaningful," the bench said.

 

The Congress leader had challenged the January 17 order of the Gujarat high court which dismissed his petition for quashing the FIR filed against him, saying investigation was at a very nascent stage.

On January 3, Pratapgarhi was booked for the alleged provocative song in the backdrop of a mass marriage function he attended in Jamnagar.

Among other sections, Pratapgarhi, national chairman of the Congress' minority cell, was booked under Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, etc) and 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The 46-second video clip, uploaded by Pratapgarhi on X, showed him being showered with flower petals as he walked waving his hands and a song playing in the background which the FIR alleged had lyrics that were provocative, detrimental to national unity and hurt religious feelings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss
