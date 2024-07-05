News
Scrapping NEET-UG 2024 not rational, honest students to be hit, govt tells SC

Scrapping NEET-UG 2024 not rational, honest students to be hit, govt tells SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 05, 2024 17:07 IST
Scrapping the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination would not be a rational step and “seriously jeopardise” lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the questions, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday.

IMAGE: Police detain a Congress workers during a protest against the BJP-led Union government over the rigging in the NEET exam and paper leak issues, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, July 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In its affidavit submitted in response to a batch of petitions filed by candidates, coaching institutes and parents of the NEET-UG aspirants, the Union ministry of education said the government has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a comprehensive probe into the entire gamut of alleged irregularities.

 

“It is also submitted that at the same time, in the absence of any proof of any large-scale breach of confidentiality in a pan-India examination, it would not be rational to scrap the entire examination and the results already declared,” the Centre said.

It added that in any examination, there are competing rights that are created whereby the interests of a large number of students who have taken the examination without adopting any unfair means must not also be jeopardised.

“Scrapping the exam in entirety would seriously jeopardize the lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the question paper in 2024,” it said.

The top court is scheduled to hear on July 8 a batch of pleas, including those alleging irregularities in the examination held on May 5 and seeking a direction that it be held afresh.

Allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, have led to protests in several cities and sparring between rival political parties.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
NEET-UG Results: What The Future Holds...
56 NEET-UG students in SC against exam cancellation
NEET paper leak: 'There must be a retest'
What new UK PM Keir Starmer's win means for India
River Seine's suitability questioned for Paris games
Don't want to politicise but...: Rahul on UP stampede
Sensex slips below 80K; Nifty scales new high
Paper leaks: RSS outfit moots changes in exam policy

NEET row: CBI arrests 2 in Patna, grills 3 in Gujarat

