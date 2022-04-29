News
Rediff.com  » News » Scheme beneficiaries flay ex-babus for letter, say Modi gave basic facilities

Scheme beneficiaries flay ex-babus for letter, say Modi gave basic facilities

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 29, 2022 21:50 IST
A group of beneficiaries of central government schemes on Friday wrote a letter criticising the former bureaucrats who had recently questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence at the alleged politics of hate, saying their "inaction" had denied them basic facilities that they have now got under the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

"This is beyond imagination that you are writing a letter criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for silence to an invisible threat to society. You never thought of us when we were compelled to live in poverty due to your bad and anti-poor policies," they said in an open letter.

 

"You never then wrote a letter in our support. You never showed any concern for us while holding your public posts. But you are presenting yourself as if you have come as a guiding light for our Constitution," they added.

Former civil servants, 108 in number, had written to Modi urging him to call for an end to what they termed as "politics of hate" allegedly practised "assiduously" by governments under the BJP's control.

"Your silence, in the face of this enormous societal threat, is deafening," the letter had said.

The BJP had reacted strongly to their letter, accusing the former officials of trying to spread misinformation and create an atmosphere of distrust in the country.

The beneficiaries alleged that it was due to the inaction of bureaucrats like them they did not receive basic facilities like food, housing, cooking gas and bank accounts. They have now got these facilities due to the relentless efforts of the Modi government, they said.

Lauding Modi, they said when people everywhere suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, he provided them free grains to ensure that they did not go hungry.

They also referred to free vaccination programme.

The prime minister has focussed on everyone's welfare irrespective of their religion, caste and region in line with his mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas', they said, accusing the former bureaucrats of petty politics.

