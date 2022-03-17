News
Modi's message to new IAS batch: Take reform, perform, transform to next level

Modi's message to new IAS batch: Take reform, perform, transform to next level

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 17, 2022 14:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked trainee officers at Mussoorie's Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration to never lose sight of the biggest goal of evolving India into a modern and self-reliant country.

Besides developing itself, India has to play a bigger role in the new world order emerging from the post-Covid pandemic, he said at the valedictory session of the 96th common foundation course of the institute.

 

"I have interacted with several batches of civil services trainees but your batch is special because you have done it in the year when India completes 75 years of independence. When the country completes 100 years of its independence you will be in service," he said.

Asking trainee officers to never let go of their sense of service and duty, Modi said they should keep asking themselves throughout their careers whether they are losing these two qualities.

"The sense of authority and power harms both individuals and institutions," he said.

The prime minister also asked the trainee officers to always bear in mind that the country has to take the motto of reform, perform and transform to the next level.

"When you go in the field you should not hesitate in taking a decision that you think might make a difference in the life of the man standing on the lowermost rung of the social ladder," the prime minister said.

He also advised them not to treat the data contained in the files brought to them when they go out in the field as just figures, saying they are related to individuals and their dreams.

"Try to understand the rationale behind a system in relation to the time in which it was established. When you understand the logic behind a system you can come up with permanent solutions," Modi said.

"You are going to be part of a positive social change. So try to develop leadership quality and a team spirit. It is mandatory for bringing about any major change," he said.

Source: PTI
 
J-K, Ladakh now 'hard areas' for IAS, IPS postings
Centre plans new rules for IAS officers' deputation
Time to BREAK IAS Stranglehold
Rahul reaches out to G-23 a day after their meet
'Lakhimpur Files' also needs to be made: Akhilesh
Ready To travel? Amazing Destinations!
PepsiCo India partners N-Drip to help farmers
The War Against Coronavirus

When Politics Scuttles Economic Reforms

States not sending enough IAS officers: Jitendra Singh

