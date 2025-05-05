SC won't entertain contempt plea against BJP's Nishikant Dubey, but...

The Supreme Court on Monday observed that it will not entertain a PIL seeking contempt action against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey for his alleged derogatory remarks against the top court and the chief justice of India.

IMAGE: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a broadside against the Supreme Court, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be shut if the apex court has to make laws. Photograph: @nishikant_dubey/X

The BJP lawmaker sparked a row when he said, “(the) Supreme Court is taking the country towards anarchy” and that “Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna is responsible for the civil wars taking place in the country”.

“The dignity of the institution has to be protected. It cannot go on like this," PIL petitioner Vishal Tiwari told a bench comprising the CJI.

He said bar leaders, including those of the SCBA (Supreme Court Bar Association), condemned the statement.

“We will be passing a short order. We will give some reasons. We will not be entertaining it but we will give a short order," the CJI said.

The lawyer said the remarks were “contemptuous” and “hateful”.

The PIL said Dubey, an MP from Godda constituency of Jharkhand, made a "very provocative, hateful and scandalising" statement against CJI Khanna and the highest judicial institution of the country.

"The entire contents of the interview are full of derogatory speech towards the judiciary and the Supreme Court. Such acts amount to an offence punishable under BNS and also under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971," the plea said.

The PIL stressed the importance of protecting the dignity of the Supreme Court and its judges, and prayed for invoking the powers under Article 129 of the Constitution to punish the MP for its contempt.