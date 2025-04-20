HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Contempt action sought against BJP MP Dubey for remarks against SC

April 20, 2025 18:53 IST

A Supreme Court lawyer representing one of the litigants in the Waqf Act case has written to Attorney General R Venkatramani seeking consent to initiate contempt proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his "grossly scandalous" remarks "aimed at lowering the dignity" of the top court.

IMAGE: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, April 3, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

This comes a day after Dubey launched a broadside against the Supreme Court, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be shut if the apex court had to make laws. He also took a swipe at Chief Justice India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, holding him responsible for "civil wars" in the country.

In his letter to the attorney general, advocate Anas Tanveer said Dubey's remarks are "deeply derogatory and dangerously provocative".

 

"I am writing this letter under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, read with Rule 3(c) of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court, 1975, to humbly seek your kind consent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against Shri Nishikant Dubey, Hon'ble Member of Lok Sabha from Godda parliamentary constituency in Jharkhand, for statements made by him in public that are grossly scandalous, misleading, and aimed at lowering the dignity and authority of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," the letter said.

Dubey's remarks came following the Centre's assurance to the court that it would not be implementing some of the contentious provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act till the next day of hearing after the court raised questions over them.

The BJP on Saturday distanced itself from Dubey's criticism of the Supreme Court, with party president J P Nadda calling the comments his personal views.

He also affirmed the ruling party's respect for the judiciary as an inseparable part of democracy.

Nadda said he had directed party leaders not to make such comments.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
