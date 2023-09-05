News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC winds up hearing Article 370 pleas after 16 days, all eyes on verdict

SC winds up hearing Article 370 pleas after 16 days, all eyes on verdict

Source: PTI
September 05, 2023 17:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. 

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud during a hearing challenging the abrogation of Article 370, New Delhi, August 31, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud reserved the verdict after a marathon 16-day hearing.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, heard the rejoinder arguments of senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Gopal Subramanium, Rajeev Dhavan, Zaffar Shah, Dushyant Dave and others on the concluding day of the hearing. 

 

The top court said if any lawyer appearing for the petitioners or respondents wishes to file a written submission can do so in the next three days. The submission should not extend beyond two pages, it said. 

In the course of the hearing over the past 16 days, the top court heard Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocates Harish Salve, Rakesh Dwivedi, V Giri and others on behalf of the Centre and the intervenors defending the abrogation of Article 370. 

The lawyers dwelt on various issues including the constitutional validity of the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate the provision, the validity of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, which split the erstwhile state into two Union Territories, challenges to imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir on June 20, 2018 and imposition of President's rule in the erstwhile state on December 19, 2018 and its extension on July 3, 2019. 

Several petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that divided the erstwhile state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How can temporary Art 370 become permanent, asks SC
How can temporary Art 370 become permanent, asks SC
SC asks Art 370 petitioner to swear allegiance to...
SC asks Art 370 petitioner to swear allegiance to...
Why Article 370 Failed To Protect Kashmiri Pandits
Why Article 370 Failed To Protect Kashmiri Pandits
Cong leader demands separate quota for Marathas
Cong leader demands separate quota for Marathas
Act on Udhayanidhi's hate speech, citizens urge CJI
Act on Udhayanidhi's hate speech, citizens urge CJI
Will work with all for success of G20 summit: China
Will work with all for success of G20 summit: China
ODI World Cup: Hardik's form will be crucial: Rohit
ODI World Cup: Hardik's form will be crucial: Rohit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Suspended over Art 370 case, JK lecturer reinstated

Suspended over Art 370 case, JK lecturer reinstated

Is Art 370 beyond Constitution's basic structure: SC

Is Art 370 beyond Constitution's basic structure: SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances