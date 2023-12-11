News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC verdict has no...: Pak reacts to Art 370 judgment

SC verdict has no...: Pak reacts to Art 370 judgment

By Sajjad Hussain
December 11, 2023 16:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan on Monday said India's Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 has "no legal value", asserting that the international law doesn't recognise New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal actions" of August 5, 2019.

IMAGE: A security personnel stands a gurad at Srinagar's Lal Chowk. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the Centre government's decision of August 2019 to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"International law doesn't recognise India's unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019. The judicial endorsement by the Indian Supreme Court has no legal value. Kashmiris have an inalienable right to self determination in accordance with the relevant UN SC resolutions," Pakistan's caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said in a post on X.

Earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif criticised the apex court's verdict, calling it a "biased decision."

 

"The Indian Supreme Court has violated the international laws by giving a decision against the resolutions of the United Nations. Indian Supreme Court has betrayed the sacrifice of millions of Kashmiris," said Sharif, who served as the prime minister from April 2022–August 2023.

With this "biased decision", Kashmir's "freedom movement" will become stronger, he said, adding that there will be "no abatement in the Kashmiri struggle."

Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, PML-N will raise the voice of the right of Kashmiris at all levels, he added.

Relations between India and Pakistan have often been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. However, their ties nose-dived after India abrogated Article 370 as Pakistan expelled the Indian envoy and downgraded the trade ties.

India has time and again said that Kashmir is an internal matter, and added it desires normal, friendly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, violence and hostility.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Soul of Vallabhbhai Patel will be content today'
'Soul of Vallabhbhai Patel will be content today'
'Disappointed, but struggle will continue'
'Disappointed, but struggle will continue'
Not just a legal judgment but a beacon of hope: Modi
Not just a legal judgment but a beacon of hope: Modi
No arrest, no curbs: Cops reject J-K leaders' claims
No arrest, no curbs: Cops reject J-K leaders' claims
SC GIVES STAMP OF APPROVAL TO SCRAPPING ART 370
SC GIVES STAMP OF APPROVAL TO SCRAPPING ART 370
Bhumi, Hrithik, Rani Win Big
Bhumi, Hrithik, Rani Win Big
Bull run: Sensex scales Mount 70,000 for first time
Bull run: Sensex scales Mount 70,000 for first time
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'15 million people of J&K are bitter'

'15 million people of J&K are bitter'

J-K SPECIAL STATUS SCRAPPING VALID, RULES SC

J-K SPECIAL STATUS SCRAPPING VALID, RULES SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances