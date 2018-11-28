rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » SC transfers 16 Bihar shelter home abuse cases to CBI

SC transfers 16 Bihar shelter home abuse cases to CBI

November 28, 2018 13:35 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the probe into allegations of physical and sexual abuse of inmates at 16 shelter homes in Bihar.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur transferred the investigation, being conducted by Bihar police, to the CBI while dismissing the state government's request to not transfer the probe.

 

The apex court said the report of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) raises grave concern about 17 shelter homes in Bihar and CBI must look into all of them.

The CBI told the bench, also comprising Justice S A Nazeer and Justice Deepak Gupta, that in principle, it was ready to take over the investigation.

The agency is already investigating the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, in which it is expected to file a charge sheet by December 7, the court was told.

The apex court also said CBI officers probing the shelter home cases in Bihar shall not be transferred without its prior permission.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: CBI, Bihar, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Central Bureau of Investigation, Madan B Lokur
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use