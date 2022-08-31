News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC to hear sexual harassment cases against judges on Nov 15

SC to hear sexual harassment cases against judges on Nov 15

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 31, 2022 15:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court has directed its secretary-general to respond in a case relating to the enquiry mechanism into sexual harassment cases against sitting and retired judges.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, AS Oka and Vikram Nath, ordered the secretary-general to file his reply within four weeks on the issue after senior advocate Indira Jaising told that the secretary-general was yet to file an affidavit.

 

Jaising also said she would like to file some additional material relating to the latest developments on evolving a mechanism within the judiciary to handle such complaints.

The apex court now posted the matter for hearing on November 15.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by a law intern in 2014 accusing a former Supreme Court judge of sexual harassment.

The judge had obtained a gag order against the media from the Delhi high court in January 2014 from publishing any content that "highlights the allegations" made by the victim.

The judge had denied the claims as "baseless, fraudulent and motivated".

In January 2014, the apex court admitted the petition for hearing while noting that "as on date, there is no mechanism to enquire into the complaints of sexual harassment against all judicial officers, sitting or retired judges, whether while holding office or not" and agreed to issue notice on this limited aspect. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
Why no questions asked from 'activist judges': Gogoi
Why no questions asked from 'activist judges': Gogoi
Reinstate woman judge in harassment plaint: SC
Reinstate woman judge in harassment plaint: SC
CJI gets clean chit in sexual harassment case
CJI gets clean chit in sexual harassment case
India witnessed 86 rapes daily in 2021: Govt data
India witnessed 86 rapes daily in 2021: Govt data
Petkovic calls time on career after US Open defeat
Petkovic calls time on career after US Open defeat
After a lull, economic offences increase 19% in 2021
After a lull, economic offences increase 19% in 2021
Japan Open: Srikanth advances; Lakshya, Saina exit
Japan Open: Srikanth advances; Lakshya, Saina exit
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Chief Justice should have resigned'

'Chief Justice should have resigned'

'Harassment charge a bid to harm CJI functioning'

'Harassment charge a bid to harm CJI functioning'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances