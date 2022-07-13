News
Rediff.com  » News » SC to hear pleas on hijab ban order next week

SC to hear pleas on hijab ban order next week

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 13, 2022 13:19 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka high court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

 

IMAGE: Muslim women hold a protest in support of wearing the hijab in educational institutions, at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan that the matters were filed long back but were yet to be listed for hearing.

“The girls are losing out on studies,” Bhushan said.

The bench said, “It will be listed sometime next week".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
