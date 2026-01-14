HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC to hear ED plea against Bengal govt in coal scam probe

SC to hear ED plea against Bengal govt in coal scam probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 14, 2026 18:31 IST

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Thursday a plea moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging interference and obstruction by the West Bengal government, including by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in its probe and search operation at the I-PAC office and the premises of its director, Pratik Jain, in connection with an alleged coal-pilferage scam.

IMAGE: Enforcement Directorate official collects documents as they conduct a raid at the office of the I-PAC, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI video grab

According to the cause list of the apex court, a bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Vipul Pancholi is likely to hear the matter.

The West Bengal government has also filed a caveat in the top court, seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with the ED raids against political-consultancy firm I-PAC last week.

 

A caveat is filed by a litigant in high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against it without it being heard.

The ED has also alleged that Banerjee entered the raid sites and took away "key" evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices, from the premises of I-PAC and obstructed and interfered with the investigation in the case.

The ED has further claimed in its plea that the chief minister's presence at the search site and the alleged removal of documents had an intimidating effect on officers and seriously compromised the federal probe agency's ability to discharge its statutory functions independently.

The ED has alleged repeated obstructions and non-cooperation by the state administration and sought directions for an independent inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), contending that a neutral central agency is necessary in view of the "interference" by the state executive.

Prior to approaching the Supreme Court, the ED on January 9 knocked on the doors of the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI probe against Banerjee, alleging that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, with the aid of police, took away incriminating documents from the agency's custody during the raid at Jain's house.

The high court adjourned the hearing on the ED's plea on Wednesday. It also disposed of a petition filed by the TMC, praying for the protection of its data, saying the ED has informed the court that it has not seized anything from Jain's office and house during its raids.

The ED's plea in the apex court follows events from January 8, when the agency conducted searches on the premises of I-PAC and Jain in Kolkata as part of a money-laundering probe into the alleged multi-crore-rupee coal-pilferage scam.

During the search operation, Banerjee reached the I-PAC office along with senior TMC leaders, confronted the ED officials and allegedly took away documents from the premises. The chief minister has accused the central agency of overreach.

The West Bengal police have also registered an FIR against ED officers.

The TMC has denied the ED's allegation of obstruction.

It has further alleged that the ED action against I-PAC, the election consultant of the party, was aimed at accessing confidential election-strategy material.

The party has maintained that I-PAC functions as its election strategist and that the ED's action was intended to disrupt its electoral preparations rather than pursuing any bona-fide investigation in the case.

The assembly polls are due in West Bengal in a few months.

