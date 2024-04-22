HC cancels 2016 appointments to Bengal govt schools

The Calcutta high court on Monday declared as null and void the selection process of State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, ordering cancellation of all appointments made through it.

IMAGE: A view of the Calcutta high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

A division bench comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to undertake further investigation in respect of the appointment process, and submit a report in three months.

The bench directed the West Bengal School Service Commission to initiate a fresh appointment process.

Over 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the 2016 SLST for 24,640 vacant posts.