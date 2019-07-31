News
SC reserves verdict on referring 10% EWS quota to Constitution Bench

SC reserves verdict on referring 10% EWS quota to Constitution Bench

July 31, 2019 17:36 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved verdict on whether to refer to a Constitution bench a batch of pleas challenging Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to economically weaker section (EWS).

 

Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench headed by Justice Bobde that the Constitution (103 amendment) Act, 2019 granting 10 per cent reservation to EWS is intended to uplift around 200 million people who are still below the poverty line.

The bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai, was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the Act on the ground that economic criteria cannot be the sole basis for granting reservation.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
