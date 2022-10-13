News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against firecracker ban in Delhi

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against firecracker ban in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 13, 2022 15:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing to a plea against an order banning storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023.

Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi asked the lawyer, who mentioned the matter seeking urgent hearing, to approach the Delhi high court.

"Let the high court decide, we will not get into this," the bench said.

The lawyer, who sought the urgent hearing, submitted before the bench that the high court has taken a view that the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and listed it on October 18.

 

The Delhi high court had earlier deferred hearing on the plea of green cracker merchants against an order banning storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1.

The petitioners contended that the absolute ban by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee is in contravention of the orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, which never provided for such a blanket prohibition.

The apex court on Monday had refused to stay the Delhi government's order banning storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1 to check pollution levels in the national capital, saying it did not want to add to the air pollution.

The top court had last year clarified there is no blanket ban on the use of firecrackers and only those fireworks which contain barium salts are prohibited.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC says firecracker ban not against any community
SC says firecracker ban not against any community
Delhi's Diwali ban on firecrackers goes up in smoke
Delhi's Diwali ban on firecrackers goes up in smoke
Banned articles used in green firecrackers, says SC
Banned articles used in green firecrackers, says SC
The Worst Date I've Been On
The Worst Date I've Been On
10 stocks from 5 sectors to stay on Ferris wheel
10 stocks from 5 sectors to stay on Ferris wheel
When Shivraj Chouhan Celebrated Karwa Chauth
When Shivraj Chouhan Celebrated Karwa Chauth
'How much more Indian can my film get?'
'How much more Indian can my film get?'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

No Sparklers This Diwali?

No Sparklers This Diwali?

Sivakasi, home of fireworks, is losing its spark

Sivakasi, home of fireworks, is losing its spark

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances