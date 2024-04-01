News
SC refuses to stop Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

SC refuses to stop Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 01, 2024 16:10 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque and sought response of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple trustees on the plea of the mosque management committee.

IMAGE: A priest offers prayers at 'Vyas ji ka tehkhana' at the basement of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The top court also ordered maintaining of status quo on offering of namaz by Muslims in the Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi.

The court was hearing a fresh plea of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee against an Allahabad high court decision upholding a lower court's order allowing Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the mosque.

 

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also sought response of priest Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas by April 30 on the plea of the mosque committee.

The bench, which also comprised Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was hearing the plea of the mosque committee which manages the affairs of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

The high court, on February 26, had dismissed the committee's plea in which it had challenged the district court's January 31 order allowing Hindus to offer prayers in the cellar.

While dismissing the plea of the mosque committee, the high court had observed that the Uttar Pradesh government's 1993 decision of stopping worship rituals inside the "Vyas Tehkhana" -- located at the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi -- was "illegal".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
