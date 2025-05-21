HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC refuses plea to file FIR against cash row judge

SC refuses plea to file FIR against cash row judge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 21, 2025 16:00 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to hear a plea seeking a first information report (FIR) against high court judge Yashwant Varma in connection with the discovery of cash from this official residence in the capital.

IMAGE: Justice Yashwant Varma. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said a press release issued by the top court on May 8 records that the chief justice of India forwarded the report of the in-house enquiry committee along with the judge's response to President and Prime Minister of India.

"Before seeking the writ of mandamus, the petitioner will have to seek redressal of their grievance by filing representation before the appropriate authorities. Therefore, we decline to entertain this writ petition. At this stage it is not necessary to look into the other prayers," the bench said.

 

After an in-house inquiry panel indicted Varma, former CJI Sanjiv Khanna nudged him to resign.

Khanna wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Justice Varma, who was transferred from Delhi High Court to Allahabad High Court amid the row, refused to resign.

The petition, filed by advocate Mathews Nedumpara and three others, called for immediate initiation of criminal proceedings, saying the in-house committee found the allegations against the judge prima facie true.

The plea pointed out while the internal inquiry might lead to judicial disciplinary action, it was no substitute for a criminal investigation under the applicable statutes.

In March, the same petitioners moved the apex court, challenging the in-house inquiry and demanding a formal police investigation.

The top court, however, dismissed the plea as premature, citing the pending nature of the internal proceedings.

With the conclusion of the inquiry, the petitioners contended delaying criminal action was no longer tenable.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Where Is The Evidence Against Justice Varma?'
'Where Is The Evidence Against Justice Varma?'
'Justice Varma Must Be Impeached Or Resign'
'Justice Varma Must Be Impeached Or Resign'
Who is Justice Varma, at centre of cash discovery row?
Who is Justice Varma, at centre of cash discovery row?
CJI recommends impeachment of cash recovery row judge
CJI recommends impeachment of cash recovery row judge
Cash row: Justice Yashwant Varma stripped of judicial work
Cash row: Justice Yashwant Varma stripped of judicial work

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gold, Bananas... World's Most Unique Vending Machines

webstory image 2

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 3

Why Bees Need To Be Protected

VIDEOS

Goods train coaches derail at Raipur railway station2:17

Goods train coaches derail at Raipur railway station

Scorching heat wreaks havoc in Delhi1:24

Scorching heat wreaks havoc in Delhi

SPOTTED: Ananya Panday at Mumbai airport1:04

SPOTTED: Ananya Panday at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD