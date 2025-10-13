HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » SC refuses plea for SIT probe into Rahul's Bengaluru 'vote chori' charge

SC refuses plea for SIT probe into Rahul's Bengaluru 'vote chori' charge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
October 13, 2025 14:03 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking an SIT probe headed by a former judge to inquire into allegations of electoral roll manipulation in Bengaluru Central and other constituencies.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the petitioner to pursue his plea with the Election Commission of India.

The bench ordered, "We have heard the petitioner's counsel and we are not inclined to entertain the petition, which is purportedly filed in public interest. The petitioner may pursue his plea before the ECI, if so advised."

 

Counsel for the petitioner, Rohit Pandey, who is a practising advocate, said that they have already filed the representation with the poll panel but it has not been accepted.

The petitioner sought some time limit to be fixed for the poll panel to decide the plea, which the bench refused.

The plea refers to a press conference held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in which he made explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission, and termed it "vote theft". Had cited an analysis of voter rolls in a constituency in Karnataka.

The plea also sought the apex court's direction that no further revision or finalisation of electoral rolls be undertaken until compliance with the court's directions and the completion of an independent audit of the rolls.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
