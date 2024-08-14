News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC refuses interim bail to Kejriwal in CBI case

SC refuses interim bail to Kejriwal in CBI case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 14, 2024 12:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant interim bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise policy scam.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to the CBI on the plea filed by Kejriwal against the Delhi high court order upholding his arrest by the probe agency.

"We are not granting any interim bail. We will issue notice," the bench told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal.

 

The matter has been posted for hearing on August 23.

The Delhi high court had on August 5 upheld the arrest of the chief minister as legal, and said there was no malice in the acts of the CBI which demonstrated how the Aam Aadmi Party supremo could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the excise policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kejriwal used kickback money to stay at Goa hotel: ED
Kejriwal used kickback money to stay at Goa hotel: ED
'No way Kejriwal can be saved'
'No way Kejriwal can be saved'
'Don't Play With Kejriwal's Life'
'Don't Play With Kejriwal's Life'
A Celestial Spectacle!
A Celestial Spectacle!
States can recover royalty on minerals from 2005: SC
States can recover royalty on minerals from 2005: SC
We should have won the gold medal in Paris: Sreejesh
We should have won the gold medal in Paris: Sreejesh
'I Want To Do A K-Drama'
'I Want To Do A K-Drama'

More like this

'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'

'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'

Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 cr bribe, ED tells court

Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 cr bribe, ED tells court

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances