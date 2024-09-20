News
SC raps Karnataka HC judge over 'objectionable' remarks

SC raps Karnataka HC judge over 'objectionable' remarks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 20, 2024 11:55 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu cognisance of alleged controversial and objectionable comments made by a Karnataka high court judge against a woman lawyer during court proceedings.

A five-judge bench comprising senior judges, including Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, assembled in the morning to take cognisance of the comments made by Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda of the high court during judicial proceedings.

The bench sought a report from the high court on the comments of the judge.

 

"Attention has been drawn to media reports to the comments made by Justice...of Karnataka high court during the court proceedings. We request the Karnataka high court to submit report after seeking instructions from the Chief Justice of the high court," the CJI said.

"We may lay down some basic guidelines," the bench, which also comprised Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy, said.

The CJI said this exercise of filing a report maybe carried out in next two days and the report be filed with the secretary general of the apex court.The plea is now fixed for hearing on Wednesday.

In a viral video of the court proceedings, the judge was seen reprimanding a woman lawyer on Thursday and reportedly made some objectionable comments.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising took to 'X' to urge the CJI to take suo motu judicial note of the comments.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
