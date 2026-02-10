SC quashes caste-based violence charges against VYAPAM scam whistleblower

Anand Rai had challenged the MP high court order upholding the framing of charges in a case of caste-based atrocities arising from alleged violence and abuse against an MP, MLA and government officials during a rally in 2022

IMAGE: Vyapam whistleblower Dr Anand Rai (second from left) being taken to court in connection with the paper leak of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the Professional Examination Board (PEB), in Bhopal, April 8, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The case stemmed from an incident during a Birsa Munda Jayanti event in Ratlam district in 2022.

An FIR alleged that Rai and others blocked roads, abused lawmakers, and scuffled with police.

The Supreme Court found that the action against Rai was not in accordance with the SC/ST Act.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented Rai, arguing against the charges.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed charges of caste-based violence against a whistleblower in the Madhya Pradesh VYAPAM examination scam.

Anand Rai had challenged the Madhya Pradesh high court order upholding the framing of charges in a case of caste-based atrocities arising from alleged violence and abuse against an MP, MLA and government officials during a rally in 2022.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N K Singh pronounced the verdict on a plea of Rai and said, "We have discussed the scope of the SC/ST Act and the action is not in accordance with law. Appeal allowed."

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Sumeer Sodhi appeared for Rai, an ophthalmologist from Madhya Pradesh and one of the whistleblowers in the VYAPAM examination scam.

The incident took place on November 15, 2022, at village Dharad in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district during a programme organised on the occasion of Birsa Munda Jayanti for the unveiling of a statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

It was alleged that Rai stopped the vehicles of a MP, an MLA, the collector and other officials. The FIR lodged by a person called Vikas Pargi alleged that a group blocked the road for nearly one hour, abused the lawmakers and engaged in a scuffle with police personnel who attempted to clear the way.

Rai was named among approximately 40-45 persons identified in the FIR and charges were framed against him on March 18, 2025 by the special sessions judge (SC/ST Act) of Ratlam.

On January 13, 2023, the top court granted bail to Rai in connection with the case and subsequently stayed the trial proceedings under the SC/ST Act.