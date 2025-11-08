SC orders removal of stray animals from highways, expressways

The Supreme Court on Friday directed removal of all cattle and other stray animals from highways and expressways, stating that their uncontrolled presence poses a serious and avoidable threat, particularly at night and in high-speed zones.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria said it is a matter of grave concern that accidents caused by stray animals on public roads and highways have become alarmingly frequent across the country.

"Such incidents, often resulting in loss of human life, grievous injuries, and damage to property, are not isolated events but symptomatic of a larger failure on part of administrative authorities entrusted with public safety," the bench said in its order passed in the suo motu case over stray dog menace.

It said the court cannot remain unmindful of the preventable nature of these accidents, which not only reflects administrative indifference but also undermines the constitutional guarantee of the Right to Life and Safety under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The bench said the need for immediate, coordinated, and sustained action by all concerned agencies such as municipal authorities, road and transport departments, public works departments and highway authorities, cannot be overstated.

The bench also dealt with an order passed by the Rajasthan High Court in August wherein directions were issued for tackling the menace of stray animals on city roads and highways.

It reaffirmed the directions issued by the high court and said authorities and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) "shall ensure the removal of all cattle and other stray animals from the state highways, national highways and national expressways falling within their respective jurisdictions".

It said the concerned authorities of all the states and Union Territories and the NHAI shall undertake a joint, coordinated drive to identify stretches of highways and expressways where stray animals are frequently found, and shall take immediate steps for their removal and relocation to designated shelters.

"The cattle and other stray animals so picked up shall be kept in appropriate shelters or Gaushalas/cattle pounds, as the case may be, and provided with all necessary food, water and veterinary care, in accordance with provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023," the bench said.

It directed that each authority shall constitute dedicated highway patrol teams or assign existing road safety units for continuous surveillance and immediate response to reports of stray animals obstructing the roadways.

It said such patrols shall function on a 24X7 basis and coordinate with local police stations, veterinary officers, municipal authorities and Panchayati Raj institutions.

The bench said all highways and expressways shall have prominently displayed helpline numbers at regular intervals, enabling commuters to promptly report the presence of stray animals or accidents caused.

It said these helplines shall be linked to the control rooms of the local police, NHAI and district administration for real-time monitoring and redress.

"The chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, together with the chairperson of National Highways Authority of India, shall ensure strict enforcement of these directions through appropriate administrative orders and field-level monitoring," the bench said.

It said they shall hold the concerned officers personally accountable for lapses or recurring incidents in their respective jurisdictions.

The bench said its directions shall be implemented uniformly across India and the chief secretaries of all states and UTs, chairperson of NHAI and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways shall file status-cum-compliance affidavits within eight weeks.

It said the compliance affidavits shall indicate the mechanism established for removal and sheltering of stray animals from highways, constitution and functioning of patrol team, operational status of helpline facilities and installation of sign boards displaying helpline numbers.

The bench asked the apex court registry to implead the NHAI through its chairperson in the matter.

The top court posted the matter for further hearing on January 13.

The apex court is hearing a suo motu case, initiated on July 28 over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.