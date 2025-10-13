HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC orders CBI probe into Karur stampede that killed 41

SC orders CBI probe into Karur stampede that killed 41

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 13, 2025 11:33 IST
October 13, 2025 11:33 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed.

IMAGE: A large number of people gathered at the rally of Vijay's TVK in Karur. Photograph: ANI on X

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria appointed former apex court judge, Ajay Rastogi, as the head of committee which will monitor the CBI probe.

The top court on October 10 had reserved its order on a plea filed by Tamil actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and others.

 

On Tuesday, the CJI-headed bench agreed to hear BJP leader Uma Anandan's plea challenging the high court order refusing a CBI probe into the September 27 stampede.

BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, G S Mani, has also filed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the stampede.

The TVK has sought an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, contending that a fair and impartial probe would not be possible if conducted solely by officers of the Tamil Nadu Police.

The TVK's plea has objected to the high court constituting a special investigation team (SIT) only with officers of the Tamil Nadu Police. It alleged the possibility of a pre-planned conspiracy by some miscreants that led to the stampede.

The plea also took exception to the scathing remarks of the high court against the party and the actor-politician that they abandoned the place after the incident and did not express any remorse.

Earlier, the police said the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants, and blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue for the tragedy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
