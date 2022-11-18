News
SC orders activist Navlakha's house arrest within 24 hours

SC orders activist Navlakha's house arrest within 24 hours

Source: PTI
November 18, 2022 17:52 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the NIA's application and ordered social activist Gautam Navlakha to be put under house arrest within 24-hours after shifting him from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

IMAGE: ctivist Gautam Navlakha surrenders before the National Investigation Agency in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence case, New Delhi, April 14, 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

Navlakha is lodged in the jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

 

The anti-terror probe agency had sought recall of the SC order of November 10 for placing Navlakha under house arrest, citing his links to Maoists and Pakistan's ISI.

The bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy, however, ordered some additional security measures to be put in place where Navlakha will be kept.

Source: PTI
 
