News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » SC nod for NRCB's data collection in prisons sans caste

SC nod for NRCB's data collection in prisons sans caste

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 07, 2024 18:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Thursday said its direction to delete the 'caste' column apart from any caste reference in undertrials or convicts' registers in jails will not impede the collection of data by the National Crime Records Bureau.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra made the clarification.

 

In a landmark verdict delivered on October 3, the apex court banned caste-based discrimination like division of manual labour, segregation of barracks and bias against prisoners of de-notified tribes and habitual offenders by holding as "unconstitutional" the jail manual rules of 10 states for fostering such biases.

"The 'caste' column and any references to caste in undertrial and/or convicts prisoners' registers inside the prisons shall be deleted," stated one of the directions in the verdict.

Senior advocate S Muralidhar, appearing for the petitioner on whose plea the verdict was delivered, said a prayer in the application sought non-hinderance to the exercise of the NCRB data collection by the direction of caste reference removal from the registers.

"That may be necessary," additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati weighed in.

When the bench noted that the NCRB ought to have moved the apex court for such a clarification, Bhati said she had instructions from the ministry of home affairs for its issuance by the court.

"... it is clarified that direction (iv) will not impede the collection of data by the NCRB," the bench said.

In its October 3 verdict, the top court observed that the "right to live with dignity" extended "even to the incarcerated".

The Centre and the states were accordingly directed to amend their prison manuals and laws within three months and file compliance reports before the top court.

The top court was dealing with certain discriminatory provisions of jail manuals of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh when it set aside the same.

"Rules that discriminate among individual prisoners on the basis of their caste specifically or indirectly by referring to proxies of caste identity are violative of Article 14 on account of invalid classification and subversion of substantive equality," it had held.

The judgment was delivered on a PIL by journalist Sukanya Shantha who had written on the prevalence of caste-based discriminations in prisons.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Caste census will be messy and make things worse'
'Caste census will be messy and make things worse'
'Make caste discrimination in universities a crime'
'Make caste discrimination in universities a crime'
SC/ST Act not limited to person's state of origin: HC
SC/ST Act not limited to person's state of origin: HC
Why Anderson, 42, registered for IPL mega auction
Why Anderson, 42, registered for IPL mega auction
Are You Ready for Kia's New SUV?
Are You Ready for Kia's New SUV?
After Salman, SRK gets death threat, caller demands...
After Salman, SRK gets death threat, caller demands...
Mentally-ill researcher gang-raped in Delhi, 3 held
Mentally-ill researcher gang-raped in Delhi, 3 held
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
SC abolishes caste-based discrimination in jails
SC abolishes caste-based discrimination in jails
'India's cities segregated on caste and religion'
'India's cities segregated on caste and religion'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances