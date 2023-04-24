News
Rediff.com  » News » SC marks 50 years of Constitution's 'basic structure' verdict with web page

SC marks 50 years of Constitution's 'basic structure' verdict with web page

Source: PTI
April 24, 2023 11:56 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday dedicated a web page containing details of arguments, written submissions and the judgment in the historic Kesavananda Bharati case which laid down the path-breaking concept of the ’Basic Structure' of the Constitution.

April 24 marks the 50th anniversary of the Kesavananda Bharati verdict.

 

”We have dedicated a web page with all written submissions and everything related to the Kesavananda case for all world researchers to look at. The judgment was delivered on the same day 50 years ago on April 24, 1973,” a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

The lawyers present in the courtroom hailed the move, saying it will help law researchers, students and advocates immensely.

In a historic verdict of a 13-judge bench, the top court, by a majority of 7:6, had laid down the concept of ’Basic Structure' of the Constitution and consequently, restricted the amending power of Parliament, holding that it cannot touch upon the basic structure of the Constitution.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Why this student is protesting the citizenship law
Who are the real custodians of the Constitution?
'Article 21, right to liberty, can never be suspended'
Aamir Parties With Kartik Aaryan
Gold ETFs acquire patina of 4-year low investment
'He Hit The First Ball For 6!'
Two-wheelers likely to reverse volume underperformance
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The SC judgment that immortalised Kesavananda Bharati

The SC judgment that immortalised Kesavananda Bharati

'Is Constitution a mere administrative manual?'

'Is Constitution a mere administrative manual?'

