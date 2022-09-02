SC grants interim bail to Setalvad, asks her to surrender passport

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad, arrested on June 25 for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame 'innocent people' in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

IMAGE: Aocial activist Teesta Setalvad. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked Setalvad to surrender her passport with trial court till the time the Gujarat High Court decides her regular bail plea.

The top court also asked Setalvad to cooperate with the probe agency in investigation of alleged fabrication of evidence to frame people in riots cases.