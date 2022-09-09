News
Rediff.com  » News » SC grants bail to journalist Siddique Kappan

SC grants bail to journalist Siddique Kappan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 09, 2022 13:58 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped.

IMAGE: Text. Photograph: / Rediff.com

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit directed Kappan to remain in Delhi for the next six weeks after the release from an Uttar Pradesh prison.

 

The bench imposed certain conditions on him including asking him to surrender his passport and report to the police station on every Monday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
