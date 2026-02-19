HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » SC grants bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt in cheating case

SC grants bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt in cheating case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 19, 2026 12:59 IST

x

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in a high-profile cheating case involving allegations of misappropriating funds meant for a biopic.

IMAGE: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt appears before the Udaipur Court for allegedly cheating a doctor of Rs 30 Crore, in Udaipur on December 16, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court granted bail to Vikram Bhatt in a multi-crore cheating case filed in Rajasthan.
  • Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, were accused of misappropriating funds intended for a biopic project.
  • The complainant, Ajay Murdia, alleged that the Bhatts induced him to invest over Rs 30 crore with promises of high returns.
  • The court has asked the parties to explore an amicable resolution through mediation.
  • Vikram Bhatt, along with his wife and associates, were arrested in connection with the alleged financial fraud.

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt in a multi-crore rupees cheating case lodged in Rajasthan.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also regularised the interim bail granted earlier to Bhatt's wife Shwetambari Bhatt in the case.

 

Shwetambari Bhatt was granted interim bail on February 13.

Earlier on January 31, the Rajasthan High Court had rejected their bail applications in the cheating case.

They were arrested in Mumbai and brought to Udaipur in December last year.

While granting bail to both, the top court asked the parties to make efforts for arriving at an amicable solution through mediation.

Complainant Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF and Fertility Centre and a resident of Udaipur, has alleged in his complaint that Bhatt and his wife induced him to invest over Rs 30 crore in a biopic of his late wife, promising high returns.

Vikram Bhatt was arrested after Murdia filed a complaint of cheating and criminal breach of trust against the filmmaker, his wife and others, alleging that funds taken in the name of a film project were misappropriated.

The complaint has alleged that funds to the tune of Rs 30 crore were misappropriated. The complaint alleged that the Bhatts prepared fake bills under various names and got money transferred from the complainant.

The money was supposed to be for making films for the complainant, but was allegedly deposited into the accused's own accounts and used by them.

Apart from Vikram and his wife, Udaipur-based Dinesh Kataria and Bhatt's manager, Mehboob Ansari, were also arrested by Rajasthan Police on December 7, 2025.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SC grants bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, wife
SC grants bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, wife
HC suspends Rajpal Yadav's sentence in cheque bounce case
HC suspends Rajpal Yadav's sentence in cheque bounce case
Ghooskhor Pandat: SC raps filmmaker Neeraj Pandey
Ghooskhor Pandat: SC raps filmmaker Neeraj Pandey
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt arrested in Rs 30cr for cheating case
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt arrested in Rs 30cr for cheating case
Nirav Modi Bail Plea Fails in London Court
Nirav Modi Bail Plea Fails in London Court

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

ð ¬ Rajpal Yadav breaks silence on the cheque bounce case2:31

ð ¬ Rajpal Yadav breaks silence on the cheque...

Sakshi Malik Raises the Temperature with Her Gym Style0:49

Sakshi Malik Raises the Temperature with Her Gym Style

Manushi Dazzles at Mumbai Airport1:20

Manushi Dazzles at Mumbai Airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO