SC forms task force to devise safety protocol for medics

SC forms task force to devise safety protocol for medics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 20, 2024 15:09 IST
Observing that working conditions have made doctors and health professionals susceptible to violence, the Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol for ensuring safety and facilities for them in the wake of the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.

IMAGE: Resident doctors hold a protest demanding justice for the victim of Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital Tragedy outside Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

The task force will submit its interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said protecting women doctors is a matter of national interest and principle of equality does not demand anything less.

 

The top court said the nation cannot await another rape for things to change on the ground.

It said there are legislations to protect medical professionals but they do not address the systemic issues.

The 10 members of the task force include surgeon Vice Admiral RK Sarian, Dr Reddy, Managing Director Asian Institute of National Gastrology, Dr M Srinivas, Director AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Prathima Moorthy, NIMHANS, Bangalore among others.

The bench said the cabinet secretary and the home secretary to the Union government shall be the ex-officio members of the national task force.

The top court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report by August 22 on investigation in the Kolkata rape-murder case and West Bengal to file a status report by August 22 on progress of probe into mob attack on the RG Kar hospital.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the nationwide doctors' strike over it.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
