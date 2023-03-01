News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC directs to provide Z-plus security to Ambanis in India, abroad

SC directs to provide Z-plus security to Ambanis in India, abroad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 01, 2023 01:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court has directed to provide the highest level Z-plus security to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members all across India and abroad.

IMAGE: Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani in a group photo with his wife Nita Ambani and their son Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta during the ring ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at Antilla residence, in Mumbai, January 20, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said on Monday it was of considered opinion that if there is a security threat, the security cover cannot be restricted to a particular area or place of stay.

 

“Highest Z+ security cover provided to respondent nos. 2 to 6 (Ambanis) shall be available all across India and the same is to be ensured by the state of Maharashtra and ministry of home affairs.

“Highest level Z+ security cover, as per the policy of government of India, be also provided, while respondent nos. 2 to 6 are travelling abroad and the same shall be ensured by the ministry of home affairs,” the bench said.

The top court said the entire expenses and cost of providing Z+ security cover to Ambanis within the territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them.

It said that looking into the business activities of Ambanis within the country as also outside the country, the very purpose of providing security cover would stand frustrated, if the same is restricted to a particular place or area.

“We find that the security cover provided to the respondent nos. 2 to 6 has been the subject matter of controversy at different places and in different high courts,” the bench said.

The top court's order came on an application filed by petitioner Bikash Saha seeking clarification of its July 22, 2022 order by which it had allowed the Centre to continue with the security cover for Ambani and his family members in Mumbai.

It had allowed the appeal of the Central government challenging the Tripura high court's direction on a PIL.

The Tripura high court had on a PIL filed by Bikash Saha passed two interim orders on May 31 and June 21 and directed the Central government to place the original file maintained by the ministry of home affairs regarding threat perception and assessment report of Ambani, his wife and children based on which security has been granted to them.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC quashes case in Tripura HC over Ambanis' security
SC quashes case in Tripura HC over Ambanis' security
Man threatens Mukesh Ambani family, detained
Man threatens Mukesh Ambani family, detained
Caller threatens to kill Ambanis, blow up Antilia
Caller threatens to kill Ambanis, blow up Antilia
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Mukesh Ambani's security cover upgraded to Z+

Mukesh Ambani's security cover upgraded to Z+

SC to hear Centre's plea over Ambanis' security

SC to hear Centre's plea over Ambanis' security

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances