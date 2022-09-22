News
Rediff.com  » News » SC concludes hearing on hijab ban, reserves ruling

SC concludes hearing on hijab ban, reserves ruling

Source: PTI
September 22, 2022 14:53 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka high court judgment refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

IMAGE: Students wearing hijab sit outside their school after the authorities denied them entry for wearing a hijab, in Kundapura, Udupi district, Karnataka, February 4, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

On March 15, the high court had dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom, saying it is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

 

The state government had, by its order of February 5, 2022, banned wearing clothes that disturb equality, integrity, and public order in schools and colleges.

Several pleas have been filed in the apex court challenging the high court verdict.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia reserved its verdict in the matter.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
