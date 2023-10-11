News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC collegium firm on transferring Manipur HC judge to Calcutta HC

SC collegium firm on transferring Manipur HC judge to Calcutta HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 11, 2023 16:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday reiterated its recommendation to transfer Manipur high court judge Justice MV Muralidaran to the Calcutta high court for better administration of justice, rejecting his request to either shift him to his parent Madras high court or not transfer him at all.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of justice Muralidharan had on March 27 ordered the Manipur government to consider a representation by a Meitei organisation seeking scheduled tribe status, which was said to be the immediate trigger for the festering ethnic conflict in the state with Meiteis living in the valley on one side and Kuki and other tribals inhabiting the hills on the other.

 

Justice Muralidharan had directed the state government to consider the representation for ST status to the majority Meitei community and write to the Centre within four weeks.

The collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, refused Justice Muralidaran's request to transfer him to Madras high court or permit him to continue to function in the high court of Manipur instead of transferring him to Calcutta.

"On October 9, 2023, the Collegium proposed the transfer of Mr Justice MV Muralidaran, Judge, high court of Manipur [PHC: Madras], to the high court at Calcutta, for better administration of justice."

"In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, we have consulted one of the judges of the Supreme Court who, being conversant with the affairs of the high court of Manipur, is in a position to offer views on the proposed transfer," it said.

The collegium said it considered the request made by Justice Muralidaran but did not find merit in them.

"The collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated October 9, 2023, to transfer Mr Justice MV Muralidaran to the high court at Calcutta," it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Judge who didn't stay Rahul sentence among 23 shifted
Judge who didn't stay Rahul sentence among 23 shifted
SC collegium firm on transfer of Justice Sudhir Singh
SC collegium firm on transfer of Justice Sudhir Singh
Lawyers protest transfer of Guj HC judge to Patna
Lawyers protest transfer of Guj HC judge to Patna
WC PIX: Afghanistan grit it out
WC PIX: Afghanistan grit it out
UP Girl thrown before train for resisting harassment
UP Girl thrown before train for resisting harassment
Sensex rises 394 points, Nifty closes above 19,800
Sensex rises 394 points, Nifty closes above 19,800
CBI books NewsClick, editor for forex violations
CBI books NewsClick, editor for forex violations
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SC collegium recommends transfer of 2 HC judges

SC collegium recommends transfer of 2 HC judges

Centre to notify Manipur CJ's appointment 'shortly'

Centre to notify Manipur CJ's appointment 'shortly'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances