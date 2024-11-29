News
SC asks trial court not to pass order on Sambhal mosque

SC asks trial court not to pass order on Sambhal mosque

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 29, 2024 13:56 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Sambhal trial court not to pass any order related to the survey of a Mughal-era mosque while directing the Uttar Pradesh government to maintain peace and harmony in the violence-hit town.

IMAGE: Shahi Jama Masjid, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar ordered the Allahabad high court to take up the plea of the Muslim side within three working days of its filing.

"We hope and trust that the trial court will not proceed with the matter till the high court takes up and passes any order in the matter," it said.

 

The bench directed the state government to maintain peace and harmony at Sambhal and set up a peace committee comprising members of both communities.

The top court further asked the Sambhal trial court to not to open any report, which may be filed before it, till the high court took up the matter and passed an order on the plea of the Muslim side.

The bench, which advised the Muslim side to move the high court against the impugned order of the district court, has kept the matter pending and ordered its listing in the week commencing January 6.

The management committee of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid moved the Supreme Court on Thursday, challenging the November 19 order of the district court directing survey of the Mughal-era mosque while seeking an ex-parte stay on the operation of the November 19 order passed by the civil judge.

Tensions brewed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

On November 24, protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Four people died and several others were injured in the violence.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
