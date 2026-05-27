Supreme Court To Media: Show Restraint In Twisha Sharma Case

The Supreme Court has urged the media to exercise restraint in reporting on the death of model Twisha Sharma, emphasising the need for a fair and impartial investigation free from public speculation.

Key Points Supreme Court expresses concern over media handling of Twisha Sharma death case.

The court urges media restraint in reporting statements from victim's and accused's families.

Solicitor General highlights progress in the case due to media intervention.

Supreme Court advises families to record statements with investigating agency instead of media.

The court requests public to refrain from speculation and trust the investigating agency.

Observing that it was pained by the handling of the case, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the media to exercise restraint while reporting developments in the death of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma.

Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, with her family accusing her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her in-laws, however, claimed she suffered from drug addiction.

The police have registered an FIR against the woman's husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer, and her mother-in-law, former district judge Giribala Singh, on charges of dowry harassment.

Supreme Court Ensures Fair Investigation

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it will ensure that the investigation is fair, independent, and impartial investigation in the case.

"We are slightly in pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victim's family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure

"We request media not to record statements of the victim's family and reduce their pain to sound bites," the bench said, adding that a narrative should be avoided.

Solicitor General's Submission

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, submitted that significant progress in the case had been made due to media intervention.

He said the case was a message for all parents that it is better to have a divorced daughter than face such an unfortunate incident.

Court's Advice to Families and Public

The top court noted the submission of the Solicitor General that he will take up the matter with the authorities to ensure that the CBI immediately takes over the probe.

"We would like to impress upon the family members of the victim as well as the accused that instead of making statements in public or before a media platform, they should get their versions recorded before the investigating agency so that no prejudice or adverse impact is had on the ongoing investigation," the bench said.

"We also request the media to avoid recording statements of persons who are likely to be potential witnesses, as it may unnecessarily impact the outcomes on certain issues which are to be investigated.

"We also request the public that they should refrain from speculation and to have trust and faith in one of the premier investigating agencies. We are sure that in due course of time it will take the investigation to a conclusion," it said while disposing of the suo motu case.