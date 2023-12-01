News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP has given 'supari' to Ajit Pawar to end...: NCP leader

BJP has given 'supari' to Ajit Pawar to end...: NCP leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 01, 2023 14:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been given ‘supari' (contract) by the Bharatiya Janata Party to end the political career of Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and State Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Photograph: @AjitPawarSpeaks

Deshmukh, who belongs to the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, was addressing a press conference in Wardha on Thursday.

The NCP split in July after Ajit Pawar and eight other party MLAs joined the government of BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the state.

 

Deshmukh said the whole of Maharashtra and India knows that Ajit Pawar and those with him hurriedly joined the government after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Bhopal.

Days before the split in the NCP, Modi had accused the party of being involved in corruption of Rs 70,000 crore.

“Do you know why he (Ajit Pawar) took a different path? The senior NCP leaders didn't want to face the trouble I went through,” said Deshmukh, referring to his arrest in an alleged corruption case.

The NCP leader said the BJP has given 'supari' to Ajit Pawar to finish the political career of Sharad Pawar.

Replying to a query about Ajit Pawar's supporters' wanting to see him as the chief minister of Maharashtra, Deshmukh said he was not aware of what has been decided among the ruling partners in the state.

“However, he (Ajit Pawar) is being sidelined from decision-making by the BJP in the government,” he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Ajit Pawar says on visiting Sharad Pawar's home
What Ajit Pawar says on visiting Sharad Pawar's home
No dispute in NCP, except...: Sharad Pawar group to EC
No dispute in NCP, except...: Sharad Pawar group to EC
When are you going to stop, Ajit asks Sharad Pawar
When are you going to stop, Ajit asks Sharad Pawar
4th T20I Raipur Stadium Has No Power
4th T20I Raipur Stadium Has No Power
Spot-fixer Salman Butt in PCB's selection panel
Spot-fixer Salman Butt in PCB's selection panel
Independent directors of Raymond monitoring situation
Independent directors of Raymond monitoring situation
'All-out efforts on to bring back 8 Indians from Qatar'
'All-out efforts on to bring back 8 Indians from Qatar'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ajit will never become Maharashtra CM: Sharad Pawar

Ajit will never become Maharashtra CM: Sharad Pawar

Buzz over 'secret' meeting between Sharad Pawar, Ajit

Buzz over 'secret' meeting between Sharad Pawar, Ajit

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances