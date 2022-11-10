News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC approves Navlakha's house arrest, no Net connection

SC approves Navlakha's house arrest, no Net connection

Source: PTI
November 10, 2022 13:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed jailed activist Gautam Navlakha's request for house arrest, saying prima facie there is no reason to reject his medical report.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said the house arrest order should be implemented within 48 hours.

 

The bench also directed Navlakha to deposit Rs 2.4 lakh, an estimated amount which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claims as expense for making available police personnel.

It also said that Navlakha will not be allowed to use a computer and internet during his month-long house arrest.

The 70-year-old activist is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bhima Koregaon Commission: STARTLING Revelations!
Bhima Koregaon Commission: STARTLING Revelations!
Bhima Koregaon: Is Milind Ekbote Being Protected?
Bhima Koregaon: Is Milind Ekbote Being Protected?
'Charges are 100 per cent false'
'Charges are 100 per cent false'
Elon Musk says he 'killed' Twitter's 'official' label
Elon Musk says he 'killed' Twitter's 'official' label
Delhi Excise policy: ED arrests 2 pharma executives
Delhi Excise policy: ED arrests 2 pharma executives
Fresh cases to be listed automatically: CJI
Fresh cases to be listed automatically: CJI
8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire
8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

SC may allow Navlakha's house arrest in Elgar case

SC may allow Navlakha's house arrest in Elgar case

HC dismisses Navlakha's plea seeking house arrest

HC dismisses Navlakha's plea seeking house arrest

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances